Why The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is uncertain, know in details!

After The Midnight Gospel dropped its finale on April 20, 2020, fans have been seeking the second season of the Netflix Original adult-animated series. But will there a possibility for The Midnight Gospel Season 2?

The Midnight Gospel depicts the story of a spacecaster named Clancy Gilroy, who lives on the Chromatic Ribbon, a membranous, tape-like planet situated in the middle of a colorful void where simulation farmers use powerful bio-organic computers to simulate a variety of universes from which they harvest natural resources and new technology.

Each episode of The Midnight Gospel shows Clancy's travel through planets within the simulator, with the beings inhabiting these worlds as the guests he interviews for his space cast. The episodes typically end with police catching Clancy for his legal activities.

When a police officer fired his gun on Clancy's pet Charlotte, it absorbed the bullet and pushed them both into the simulator. Reality seemingly warped in on itself, until Clancy awoke to see a giant convoy of buses in front of him. Boarding the bus, he manages to escape.

According to the source, if it happens, the forthcoming The Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus more on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, etc. It will reportedly take fans into a deep cosmic journey and produce more importance to the psychedelic journey.

A second season for the show is uncertain, said the co-creator of the series Duncan Trussell. "[the world of the Chromatic Ribbon] is a very big world. I spent a long time with Pen working out all the details. Some people might see it and think some people are saying gibberish, that something was absurd and unintended, but every brick in that structure, every piece of the puzzle is intentional and based on a lot of lore. It's a very, very, very, very interesting big world, and I would love to explore that world for as long as I possibly can," said Duncan.

Although in an interview with Deadline, Duncan Trussell hinted at the renewal of Season 2 of The Midnight Gospel. He said, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

In general, we can assume The Midnight Gospel Season 2 would release in the second half of 2021, as Netflix takes a year gap approximately after the last one aired. But unfortunately, there is no official confirmation on Season 2. It is likely, the streaming giant would take a lot longer.

Moreover, the major hindrance to the making of The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of the entertainment projects had been halted or postponed for an indefinite time. Some delay might be expected but it should not take long to work on production as the series is a computer-animated program.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

