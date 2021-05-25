Now You See Me 3 story to show The Four Horsemen in new way

After the release of the first two Now You See Me film series, it received mixed reviews from critics, and more positive responses from audiences. The film grossed nearly $700 million worldwide at the box office. It is easy to see why fans are expecting Now You See Me 3 soon.

Now You See Me 3 was already confirmed by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer in the mid of 2015. Tt has been a tough time for the entertainment industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the third installment is in the gradual process of development. However, the good part is that the future of the film is certain.

Although the studio, Lionsgate is yet to reveal much updates on its development and production nevertheless, according to some sources, Now You See Me 3 would focus on a new style of robbery. If it happens, fans believe several new faces would join the upcoming sequel.

The president of Lionsgate, Nathan Kahane said, "Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters."

He added, "The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film."

We earlier reported, Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch joined the cast. However, a buzz circulated via online media that he would be seen as a villain or a cop in the movie. Besides, Lizzy Caplan will return to reprise her role Lula May in Now You See Me 3.

The other returning stars of Now You See Me 3 include Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Michael Caine, and Woody Harrelson. They'll play respectively Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, and Merritt McKinney.

Back in April 2020, Lionsgate announced that Eric Warren Singer would work as a screenwriter for the third sequel. He is popular for the upcoming action film Top Gun: Maverick, comedy crime film American Hustle, and more.

Now You See Me 3 is set to release in 2022. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

