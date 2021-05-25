Black Clover Chapter 294 will explain desertion of Dante’s devil powers

Black Clover Chapter 294 is the next installment in the manga to be out without any hiatus. Fans are ardently waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store. The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 294 will be out soon. Let's discuss the theories of the manga Chapter 293 of Black Clover.

After a week's break on May 23, Black Clover Chapter 293 shows Magna vs Dante fight coming to an end. Magna defeats Dante in a boxing match. Both of them fight hand to hand and exchange heavy punches. Fans are shocked that a peasant guy managed to beat Dante who possesses the power of Lucifero, one of the strongest devils to exists.

Black Clover Chapter 294 would describe how Dante is defeated by Magna and why Dante is unable to use the power of Lucifero. According to theories, it seems Lucifero left Dante in the middle of the Battle. Or it might be a scheme against Magna to make him think Dante is defeated and has left the ground. Lucifero would arrive next.

Magna will ask Dante to take his power and continue fighting. After getting the power from Magna, if he kills Dante it will regenerate several times. But Dante denies and says Magna is not so strong to defeat him. Because he knows very well that when Lucifero will return, his power will be regenerated.

Chapter 294 of the Japanese manga will also focus on Asta and Luck; and it's time for Black Bulls to fight back the devils.

Black Clover Chapter 294 is likely to come out on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The title, summary, and other details will be updated as soon as the leaks are verified and translated into English. The raws for the upcoming chapter will be out two to three days before the spoilers' release.

All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms. Black Clover Chapter 294 is scheduled to release on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 11 am EST. Stay tuned to get more updates on Japanese manga series.

