Derry Girls Season 3's filming could start in autumn 2021

Derry Girls Season 3 was commissioned for 2020, but the filming has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix's Derry Girls Season 3 will begin filming anytime in 2021, announced Nicola Coughlan, who portrays Clare Devlin in the sitcom since its first seasons.

Nicola Coughlin said the filming for Derry Girls Season 3 has been on hold due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're still waiting because it's integral to the show that we film in Derry," she said.

Advertisement

Addressing the worried viewers who are waiting for long, she said on Twitter, she "Cannae bloody wait," despite the fact that the pandemic has pushed back filming "several times."

Although it is reported that Derry Girls Season 3 to commence filming in 2021, but there is no official announcement on the premiere date.

Meanwhile, Nicola Coughlan is presently busy with the project "Bridgerton" has confirmed via Twitter that Season 3 is on the way but she could not confirm the release date.

She wrote, "Covid has pushed back filming several times which has been so shite, but honestly the storylines in this series are the best we've ever done so I can't tell you how worth it the wait will have been."

The good news is the script for the third season is completed. After a chat with the show's creator Lisa McGee, Nicola Coughlan said the storyline is "so brilliant" and interesting. But they can't work in the crowded place right now as they badly needed to maintain the social distance.

"We can't do anything involving a crowd right now, so logistically, it's really tough. But I spoke to Lisa McGee recently and she talked me through the storylines. They're so brilliant, which doesn't surprise me - she's just incredible - but it made me want to do it right now," said Coughlan.

Ian McElhinney (played as Granda Joe) also said in an interview about the difficulties they are facing during the pandemic. But they are expecting to film Derry Girls Season 3 in autumn 2021.

The Channel 4 series, Derry Girls is set in Derry, Northern Ireland during The Troubles in the 1990s and follows 4 teen girls in high school getting up to all kinds of naughtiness. Lisa McGee created and written comedy series that was picked up by Netflix internationally.

All the five girls are returning to play their respective roles in the Derry Girls S3, reported Cosmopolitan UK. Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin, Coughlin as Clare, Louisa Harland as the spacey Orla, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Michelle, and Dylan Llewellyn as James are expected to return. It is likely that Derry Girls Season 3 will bring back Siobhán McSweeney as Sister Michael, the headmistress of the school that the girls attend.

As mentioned above, filming for the northern Irish drama Derry Girls Season 3 is expected to begin in Autumn 2021 and currently, there is no declaration regarding the official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the TV series.

Also Read: Is Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 officially canceled? Know in details