Diddy shares throwback picture with Jennifer Lopez amid her reunion with Ben Affleck

By sharing a throwback picture with American pop star Jennifer Lopez, rapper Diddy seems to be shooting his shot with his ex JLo, while the songstress is with Ben Affleck. The 51-year-old hip-hop star took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback of him holding hands with the 'On The Floor' singer. The photo is of the time when they were dating.

He captioned the post as, "#tbt." TMZ reported that the 'Hustlers' star Diddy dated from 1999-2001. The picture post by the 'Big Boys For Life' actor is an innocuous throwback from Diddy, considering it comes at the same time when Lopez is making huge headlines for rekindling the romance with one of her famous exes, Affleck.

According to TMZ, the 'Triple Frontier' star started dating Lopez about a year and a half after she split with Diddy. While the reason behind Diddy posting the throwback picture is not clear, it is not the first time he has posted something provocative about Lopez while the 'Second Act' star is in a relationship with someone else.

Fans may recall that in early 2019, Diddy slid into Lopez's comments section to reply "OMG" with a heart-eyes emoji to one of her sexy photos while she was dating Alex Rodriguez. As reported by TMZ, fans accused Diddy of being thirsty, and A-Rod even responded to Diddy's comment with, "Lucky me."

J Lo later revealed that Diddy apologized to A-Rod for the comment. (ANI)

