Left Menu

Diddy shares throwback picture with Jennifer Lopez amid her reunion with Ben Affleck

By sharing a throwback picture with American pop star Jennifer Lopez, rapper Diddy seems to be shooting his shot with his ex JLo, while the songstress is with Ben Affleck.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 19:01 IST
Diddy shares throwback picture with Jennifer Lopez amid her reunion with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Diddy (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

By sharing a throwback picture with American pop star Jennifer Lopez, rapper Diddy seems to be shooting his shot with his ex JLo, while the songstress is with Ben Affleck. The 51-year-old hip-hop star took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback of him holding hands with the 'On The Floor' singer. The photo is of the time when they were dating.

He captioned the post as, "#tbt." TMZ reported that the 'Hustlers' star Diddy dated from 1999-2001. The picture post by the 'Big Boys For Life' actor is an innocuous throwback from Diddy, considering it comes at the same time when Lopez is making huge headlines for rekindling the romance with one of her famous exes, Affleck.

According to TMZ, the 'Triple Frontier' star started dating Lopez about a year and a half after she split with Diddy. While the reason behind Diddy posting the throwback picture is not clear, it is not the first time he has posted something provocative about Lopez while the 'Second Act' star is in a relationship with someone else.

Fans may recall that in early 2019, Diddy slid into Lopez's comments section to reply "OMG" with a heart-eyes emoji to one of her sexy photos while she was dating Alex Rodriguez. As reported by TMZ, fans accused Diddy of being thirsty, and A-Rod even responded to Diddy's comment with, "Lucky me."

J Lo later revealed that Diddy apologized to A-Rod for the comment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021