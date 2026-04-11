Jennifer Lopez Revives Her 'RomCom Era' with 'Office Romance'

Jennifer Lopez took a sentimental journey back to her 2002 hit 'Maid in Manhattan,' sharing cherished on-set memories with her fans. The acclaimed actress and singer posted exclusive behind-the-scenes snapshots on Instagram, expressing nostalgia for her iconic role.

Directed by Wayne Wang, 'Maid in Manhattan' was a romantic comedy triumph, grossing over USD 150 million worldwide. Lopez's character, a hotel maid mistaken for an affluent guest, remains a beloved cinematic role. The film featured notable performances from Ralph Fiennes and others.

Lopez is poised to reclaim her romcom crown with 'Office Romance,' a Netflix feature directed by Ol Parker. The film portrays her as a stringent CEO whose policy against workplace relationships is challenged by a charismatic new lawyer played by Brett Goldstein. This project marks Lopez's enthusiastic return to the romantic comedy sphere, promising to endear her to a new audience.