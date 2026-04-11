Jennifer Lopez Revives Her 'RomCom Era' with 'Office Romance'
Jennifer Lopez nostalgically reflects on her 2002 film 'Maid in Manhattan,' sharing behind-the-scenes memories on Instagram. She announces her return to the romantic comedy genre with the upcoming Netflix film 'Office Romance,' directed by Ol Parker, where she plays the strict CEO of Air Cruz.
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Jennifer Lopez took a sentimental journey back to her 2002 hit 'Maid in Manhattan,' sharing cherished on-set memories with her fans. The acclaimed actress and singer posted exclusive behind-the-scenes snapshots on Instagram, expressing nostalgia for her iconic role.
Directed by Wayne Wang, 'Maid in Manhattan' was a romantic comedy triumph, grossing over USD 150 million worldwide. Lopez's character, a hotel maid mistaken for an affluent guest, remains a beloved cinematic role. The film featured notable performances from Ralph Fiennes and others.
Lopez is poised to reclaim her romcom crown with 'Office Romance,' a Netflix feature directed by Ol Parker. The film portrays her as a stringent CEO whose policy against workplace relationships is challenged by a charismatic new lawyer played by Brett Goldstein. This project marks Lopez's enthusiastic return to the romantic comedy sphere, promising to endear her to a new audience.