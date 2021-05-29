Left Menu

Telugu movie 'Rang De' to premiere on ZEE5 next month

Telugu feature film Rang De, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh, is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on June 12, the streaming platform has announced. ZEE5 Telugu shared the digital premiere date of the movie on Twitter. RangDe premieres 12th June nunchi ZEE5. Rang De, which released theatrically on March 26, opened to mixed reviews.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-05-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 11:52 IST
Telugu movie 'Rang De' to premiere on ZEE5 next month
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu feature film ''Rang De'', starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh, is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on June 12, the streaming platform has announced. The romantic comedy is written and directed by Venky Atluri. ZEE5 Telugu shared the digital premiere date of the movie on Twitter. ''#RangDe premieres 12th June nunchi #ZEE5. @actor_nithiin @KeerthyOfficial #VenkyAtluri @ThisIsDSP,'' the tweet read. ''Rang De'', which released theatrically on March 26, opened to mixed reviews. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021