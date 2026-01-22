Viral Audio Controversy: BJP MLA Narayan Kuche Denies Allegations

A controversial audio clip allegedly involving BJP MLA Narayan Kuche surfaced on Thursday, casting a shadow over recent civic elections. The recording purportedly captures Kuche discussing financial distributions with a party worker. However, Kuche claims the clip is doctored and plans to file a police complaint.

Within the tape, a man sounding like Kuche inquires about delays in distributing money, supposedly for election purposes. A party worker's voice suggests post-dark distribution, but the MLA allegedly insists on daytime activities, supposedly ensuring benefits for the underprivileged.

Kuche, whose sister succeeded in the polls, argues these allegations aim to smear his reputation. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban condemned the opposition for engaging in character attacks, defending the party's electoral success and integrity at the Sambhajinagar elections.

