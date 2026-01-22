Jammu and Kashmir Gears Up for People-Centric Budget

In the midst of budget preparations, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed officials to focus on practical and achievable proposals to genuinely benefit the public.

During ongoing pre-budget consultations, Abdullah assessed sector-specific proposals, ongoing projects, and potential challenges. His emphasis was on strengthening service delivery and development outcomes.

Abdullah chaired meetings with key departments to finalize priorities for the upcoming Legislative Assembly budget session. He highlighted sectors like water supply, agriculture, and rural development as priorities for infrastructure enhancement and employment generation.

