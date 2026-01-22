Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Gears Up for People-Centric Budget

Amidst preparations for the new budget, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urges realistic and feasible proposals to ensure impact. During pre-budget consultations, Abdullah emphasized the importance of practical planning and avoiding task duplication, aiming for infrastructure improvement, employment generation, and transparent budgeting across sectors.

  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of budget preparations, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed officials to focus on practical and achievable proposals to genuinely benefit the public.

During ongoing pre-budget consultations, Abdullah assessed sector-specific proposals, ongoing projects, and potential challenges. His emphasis was on strengthening service delivery and development outcomes.

Abdullah chaired meetings with key departments to finalize priorities for the upcoming Legislative Assembly budget session. He highlighted sectors like water supply, agriculture, and rural development as priorities for infrastructure enhancement and employment generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

