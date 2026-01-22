Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Gambit: Unpacking the Controversial U.S. Deal

President Donald Trump has confirmed ongoing negotiations regarding U.S. access to Greenland, steering clear of tariffs and force. Despite market implications, Trump remains firm on not paying for the territory, emphasizing strategic benefits and global market reactions. The deal highlights geopolitical strategies overshadowing economic discussions at the World Economic Forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:20 IST
Trump's Greenland Gambit: Unpacking the Controversial U.S. Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has revealed that negotiations for U.S. access to Greenland are still in progress, one day after stepping back from tariff threats against Denmark and promising not to use force.

Speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos to Fox Business Network, Trump acknowledged the potential global market impact of the Greenland talks. He also affirmed his stance against financially acquiring the territory, stating that the deal involves achieving 'total access'.

Trump's Greenland ambitions have been a point of discussion since last year and intensified recently with his threat of imposing tariffs on several European countries. His comments at Davos emphasize geopolitical strategy over simple economic transactions, drawing attention to his administration's focus on expanding U.S. influence globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Rescue: Rhino Calf Saved at Kaziranga Park

Daring Rescue: Rhino Calf Saved at Kaziranga Park

 India
2
Emotional Victory Amid Controversial Walk-Off: Senegal Triumphs in AFCON

Emotional Victory Amid Controversial Walk-Off: Senegal Triumphs in AFCON

 Global
3
Decisive Blow to Naxalism: Major Success in Jharkhand Operation

Decisive Blow to Naxalism: Major Success in Jharkhand Operation

 India
4
IndiGo's Winter Woes: Slots, Fines, and Operational Fallout

IndiGo's Winter Woes: Slots, Fines, and Operational Fallout

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026