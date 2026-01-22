Trump's Greenland Gambit: Unpacking the Controversial U.S. Deal

President Donald Trump has revealed that negotiations for U.S. access to Greenland are still in progress, one day after stepping back from tariff threats against Denmark and promising not to use force.

Speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos to Fox Business Network, Trump acknowledged the potential global market impact of the Greenland talks. He also affirmed his stance against financially acquiring the territory, stating that the deal involves achieving 'total access'.

Trump's Greenland ambitions have been a point of discussion since last year and intensified recently with his threat of imposing tariffs on several European countries. His comments at Davos emphasize geopolitical strategy over simple economic transactions, drawing attention to his administration's focus on expanding U.S. influence globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)