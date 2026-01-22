India's Ambitious Bid for Global Athletics Glory in 2028

India is stepping up its game in the athletics world by bidding for two major global events set for 2028. The ambitious pitches are for the World Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar and the World U20 Championships in Ahmedabad.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had already submitted their bid for the World U20 event when World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe visited India towards the end of 2024. Recently, AFI expanded their ambitions by also targeting the World Indoor Championships.

A World Athletics team inspected the facilities at Kalinga Stadium Complex in Bhubaneswar, gauging the city's capability to host the international event. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad is also eyeing major future events, including hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and bidding for the 2036 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)