Titans Season 3 releasing in August, what to expect & more

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 29-05-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 12:40 IST
the filming for Titans Season 3 began on October 13, 2020, and will conclude on June 10, 2021. Image Credit: Facebook / DC's Titans
The American superhero series Titans Season 3 is officially happening and it has a new streaming home, HBO Max. Titans Season 2 kicked off in September 2019 and Season 3 was confirmed shortly before the conclusion of the second season in the same year. Filming was originally set to commence in 2020 but halted due to the pandemic.

Finally, the filming for Titans Season 3 began on October 13, 2020, and will conclude on June 10, 2021. During the production halt, DC Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee announced that the series would be moving from DC Universe to HBO Max. The Titans Season 3 will be the first to premiere on HBO Max.

Considering the progress of the filming, the production might wrap in June 2021. If everything goes as planned, Titans Season 3 would release within a couple of months. Currently, HBO Max has set the release date for August 2021.

Undoubtedly, almost all the main cast members are returning from the last two seasons. Titans Season 3 will mark the return of Brenton Thwaites (as Dick Grayson), Anna Diop (Koriand'r ), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan), Curran Walters (Jason Todd), Joshua Orpin (Conner), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger), and Damaris Lewis (Blackfire).

During the extended FanDome panel in September, the showrunner Greg Walker hinted that Donna Troy is returning for season 3, despite the character's death in the previous season. Conor Leslie will reprise her role as Donna in Titans Season 3. Cole King has been cast in an undisclosed role whereas Dog actor Pepsi will portray Krypto in Season 3.

In August 2020, Greg Walker announced at DC FanDome (DC created virtual event platform) that the Titans Season 3 would take place in Gotham City and introduce Red Hood, Jonathan Crane, and Barbara Gordon. Curran Walters, Vincent Kartheiser, and Savannah Welch, are returning from Season 1 to play Red Hood, Jonathan Crane, and Barbara Gordon respectively.

In March 2021, Toronto Filming took to its Twitter to post several images Titans Season 3 that indicate the newly formed superhero group is "wanted" in Gotham City.

If we look closely at the poster, it reveals the addition of Damaris Lewis' Blackfire alongside the poster of the arrival of the anti-hero known as Red Hood.

Although earlier, Lance Ausfresser of the Titans Group revealed that Titans Season 3 would show several storylines. The plot might include the birth of Red Hood. The clash between Starfire and her sister Blackfire would also get highlighted.

Titans follow the young superheroes of the eponymous team as they combat evil and other perils. The Titans fight crime throughout various locations.

Currently, DC Comics' Titans Season 3 is set to air in August on HBO Max. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more information on the Hollywood series.

