Avenue 5 Season 2 release date, plot, cast & what we know more

Just after the premiere of Avenue Season 1, HBO officially renewed the comedy series for Season 2. The first season came on HBO on January 19, 2020 and ended on March 15, 2020, with each episode having a runtime of 28-29 minutes.

"We've loved every minute of Avenue 5's inaugural voyage," executive vice president at HBO Programming Amy Gravitt said at the time. "Armando Iannucci and his team are masters of smart and incisive comedy, and the ensemble cast, brilliantly captained by Hugh Laurie, is second to none. We can't wait to see what's in store for our hapless heroes in season two."

Since then, there have been no updates on Avenue 5 Season 2. The production has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although HBO is yet to announce the release date for the second season, some reports claimed Avenue 5 S2 might release sometime in 2021.

The series creator Armando Iannucci told Hollywood Reporter, "we've mapped out the first six episodes, and the final three we'll probably map out next month. But it's basically about people in isolation."

The creator added, "So, we're just waiting to see what the mood might be as to how we pitch. Is it going to be bleak despair, or is it going to be very, very silly? Or maybe silly despair? I don't know. We tried to make season one as silly as possible, but it seems to have strangely become a kind of documentary about present-day conditions."

The highly anticipated Avenue 5 Season 2 will pick up from the ending of the first season. Avenue 5 is set forty years in the future, mostly in space. It is a science-fiction story of a cruise ship, which would go off course after the accidental death of its Chief Engineer, leading to a situation where its crew and passengers have to survive in the cruise itself with limited food and supplies until they would return to the earth.

Almost all the main cast would return in Avenue 5 Season 2. The cast includes Hugh Laurie (as Ryan Clark), Josh Gad (Herman Judd), Zach Woods (Matt Spencer), Rebecca Front (Karen Kelly), Suzy Nakamura (Iris Kimura), Lenora Crichlow (Billie McEvoy), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Rav Mulcair), and Ethan Phillips (Spike Martin).

Currently, there is no official release date for Avenue 5 Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on the HBO series.

