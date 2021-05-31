Toy Story 5 renewal: Why are fans still hopeful about it?

Gossips about whether Toy Story 5 are doing the rounds, but Disney has not yet confirmed it. All the Toy Story movies are well-known for their perfect endings. After the release of Toy Story 3 in 2010, viewers thought it had be the best conclusion ever. Then came Toy Story 4 in 2019, again the enthusiasts thought it had the best ending ever.

But if we follow the track record of the franchise, the fourth sequel might not be the last Toy Story film. The remarkable worldwide success of the fourth season means that Toy Story 5 is possibly on the cards. Here's what Tim Allen who voiced Buzz Lightyear said to ET Online, "Once you've gotten to four, you're passed that trilogy."

Advertisement

He then further added, "So I don't see any reason why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you question me, I'd say do five." Is he giving us a hint of having Toy Story 5?

When the producer Mark Nielsen was asked about the possibility of making Toy Story 5, he said, "Every film we make, we treat it like it's the first and the last film we're ever going to make, so you force yourself to make it hold up. You don't get in over your skis. Whether there's another one? I don't know. If there is, it's tomorrow's problem."

Although, Tom Hanks said that the fourth film would be the final film in the main Toy Story series. He told Ellen DeGeneres that Tim Allen had "warned [him] about the emotional final goodbye between [their characters] Woody and Buzz [Lightyear in Toy Story 4].

Toy Story 5 is uncertain but fans will be excited to know that Toy Story franchise is coming with a spin-off film Lightyear, which tells the in-universe origin of Buzz Lightyear character. However, it is obvious the movie will give a boost to Toy Story Franchise.

Blasting into theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Voiced by @ChrisEvans, get ready to go to "infinity and beyond" with Lightyear. 🚀 👨‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/LdYXlN33sP — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

There is no official confirmation on Toy Story 5. The spin-off LightYear is set to release in cinemas on June 17, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: Alita: Battle Angel 2 director reveals why a sequel is still possible