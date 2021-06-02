Left Menu

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Disney wants ‘movie to make fun of Jack Sparrow’

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 02-06-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 10:34 IST
Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Disney wants ‘movie to make fun of Jack Sparrow’
Since Disney blocked Johnny Depp’s return, they never reveled anything about the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. Image Credit: Facebook / Pirates of the Caribbean 6
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise lovers are still hoping to have Johnny Depp as an iconic antihero Captain Jack Sparrow in the upcoming installment. But the makers of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 are tight-lipped on it. We all know, in 2020, Disney blocked all the possibilities of Johnny Depp to return to Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The franchise is one of the biggest selling chains of Disney over the last 20 years. Johnny's performance in the first movie of Pirates of the Caribbean made him an overnight star and his popularity as Captain Jack continued to skyrocket over the next few 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movies. Now the million-dollar question is will Pirates of the Caribbean 6 earn enough in the box office without Johnny Depp?

Since Disney blocked Johnny Depp's return, they never reveled anything about the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. So, questions like who could play Jack Sparrow in the upcoming movie are still don't have an answer.

Meanwhile, a Disney insider Daniel Richtman has recently claimed that a new key part of the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will focus on making Captain Jack Sparrow a joke. He said, "Disney wants [the] new Pirates movie to make fun of Jack Sparrow."

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Johnny Depp explains why he doesn't miss playing Captain Jack

But it is important to note that Disney has not officially removed Johnny Depp from his role. Currently, there are no more updates on Pirates of the Caribbean 6. In 2017, producer Jerry Bruckheimer hinted the sixth installment of the film is under development. In October the same year, Kaya Scodelario signed the contract to return in the sixth movie, and shortly after Joachim Rønning joined as a director.

In May 2020, a report says the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was considering Karen Gillan to play the lead in a reboot, while Jerry Bruckheimer commented that the first draft of the screenplay for the sixth film would soon be finished.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Disney had plans to diversify the cast to include more women and people of color. In June 2020, it was announced that Disney was developing a female-led spin-off with Christina Hodson set to pen the screenplay and Margot Robbie attached as a star.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Indiana Jones 5: Indy to take on Mads Mikkelsen's villain in 60s space?

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global
4
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021