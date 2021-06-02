Confidential Assignment 2: Star cast confirmed & filming started

Hyun Bin's Confidential Assignment 2: International started its filming on February 18, 2021. In February, the actors gathered together for their first script reading session.

The South Korean movie is being directed by Lee Seok-hoon, who is known for directing movies like The Pirates, Dancing Queen and The Himalayas, to name a few. Hyun Bin is returning to play his role as Im Cheol-ryung, an officer of a special investigation team in North Korea. Yu Hae-jin will also reprise his role as Kang Jin-tae.

The other actors who joined the cast of Confidential Assignment 2 include Im Yoon-ah (as Park Min-young sister-in-law of Kang Jin-tae), Daniel Henney (Jack, FBI agent), Jin Seon-kyu (Jang Myung-jun, the leader of North Korea criminal organization), and Park Min-ha (Kang Yeon-ah, daughter of Kang Jin-tae). Park Hyung-soo and Lee Min-ji will play as NIS agents.

Confidential Assignment 2 is a story of a cooperative investigation between North and South Korea. Im Cheol-ryung is heading back to South Korea to team up again with Kang Jin-tae (played by Yoo Hae-jin) to chase the criminal. Read the plot shared by AsianWiki.

"North Korean detective Im Chul-Ryung (Hyun-Bin) is sent to South Korea on a new mission. His target is North Korean crime organization leader Jang Myung-Joon (Jin Sun-kyu).

In South Korea, Im Chul-ryung teams up again with Detective Kang Jin-Tae (Yu Hae-jin). Because of a mistake he made, Detective Kang Jin-Tae now works in a cybercrime investigation team rather than in the regional investigation unit.

He wants to rejoin the regional investigation unit. Meanwhile, F.B.I. Agent Jack (Daniel Henney) joins Im Chul-ryung and Kang Jin-tae in their pursuit of Jang Myung-Joon."

The release date for Confidential Assignment 2: International is not announced yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on South Korean celebrities and films.

