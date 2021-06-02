Left Menu

Confidential Assignment 2: Star cast confirmed & filming started

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 02-06-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 12:57 IST
Confidential Assignment 2: Star cast confirmed & filming started
Confidential Assignment 2 is a story of a cooperative investigation between North and South Korea. Image Credit: Instagram / Hyun Bin
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Hyun Bin's Confidential Assignment 2: International started its filming on February 18, 2021. In February, the actors gathered together for their first script reading session.

The South Korean movie is being directed by Lee Seok-hoon, who is known for directing movies like The Pirates, Dancing Queen and The Himalayas, to name a few. Hyun Bin is returning to play his role as Im Cheol-ryung, an officer of a special investigation team in North Korea. Yu Hae-jin will also reprise his role as Kang Jin-tae.

The other actors who joined the cast of Confidential Assignment 2 include Im Yoon-ah (as Park Min-young sister-in-law of Kang Jin-tae), Daniel Henney (Jack, FBI agent), Jin Seon-kyu (Jang Myung-jun, the leader of North Korea criminal organization), and Park Min-ha (Kang Yeon-ah, daughter of Kang Jin-tae). Park Hyung-soo and Lee Min-ji will play as NIS agents.

Confidential Assignment 2 is a story of a cooperative investigation between North and South Korea. Im Cheol-ryung is heading back to South Korea to team up again with Kang Jin-tae (played by Yoo Hae-jin) to chase the criminal. Read the plot shared by AsianWiki.

"North Korean detective Im Chul-Ryung (Hyun-Bin) is sent to South Korea on a new mission. His target is North Korean crime organization leader Jang Myung-Joon (Jin Sun-kyu).

In South Korea, Im Chul-ryung teams up again with Detective Kang Jin-Tae (Yu Hae-jin). Because of a mistake he made, Detective Kang Jin-Tae now works in a cybercrime investigation team rather than in the regional investigation unit.

He wants to rejoin the regional investigation unit. Meanwhile, F.B.I. Agent Jack (Daniel Henney) joins Im Chul-ryung and Kang Jin-tae in their pursuit of Jang Myung-Joon."

The release date for Confidential Assignment 2: International is not announced yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on South Korean celebrities and films.

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Disney wants 'movie to make fun of Jack Sparrow'

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021