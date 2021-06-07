Left Menu

Gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci gifted NFT for 'Perfect Ten' anniversary

Romanian former gymnastics star Nadia Comaneci was gifted an NFT - a type of digital asset - by a group of Romanian creatives to mark the 45th anniversary since she became the first gymnast to score a perfect 10 at the Olympic Games.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 07-06-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 20:44 IST
Gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci gifted NFT for 'Perfect Ten' anniversary
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romanian former gymnastics star Nadia Comaneci was gifted an NFT - a type of digital asset - by a group of Romanian creatives to mark the 45th anniversary since she became the first gymnast to score a perfect 10 at the Olympic Games. The NFT is a digital necklace made of 10 pieces that are 3D renderings of vault, uneven bars, beam and floor moves she performed in Montreal in 1976.

It was created by a designer, an architect, a visual artist and an IT programmer and presented during Romanian Creative Week, an event showcasing design in the eastern city of Iasi earlier this month. "I am glad to see that my performance from 45 years ago continues to inspire the young generation," Comaneci, who now resides in Oklahoma, said in a video message.

"I liked the idea of a new type of pioneering, this time at the intersection between athletic performance and technology." Six other NFTs inspired by the "Perfect Ten" were created and will be auctioned off on Open Sea, the NFT marketplace, on July 18, the exact day when Comaneci made history.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are blockchain-based digital assets ranging from art and videos to songs and tweets that have exploded in popularity during the pandemic as enthusiasts and investors scramble to spend enormous sums of money on items that only exist online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021