Kung Fu Panda 4: Is DreamWorks secretly working on fourth film? Know in detail!

Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of the movies worldwide fans are waiting to watch for the past five years. Even though the renewal of the fourth installment is yet to be done, the third movie has accumulated loads of positive reviews and was critically acclaimed, which arises viewers' eagerness for Kung Fu Panda 4.

Additionally, Jeffrey Katzenberg, the CEO of DreamWorks Animation has veiled on the possibility of Kung Fu Panda 4. He stated that the franchise will have three more installments in the future, which means we will have in total of six movies from DreamWorks Animation.

Is DreamWorks coming with Kung Fu Panda 4?

Looking back on January 2016, Collider asked the filmmakers of Kung Fu Panda 3 about the possibility of a fourth film. Co-director Jennifer Yuh Nelson said, "It's one at a time. We want to make this a perfect jewel, and then we'll see what happens after that."

Co-director Alessandro Carloni said, "With the sequels, we don't want to try to have them feel open-ended. We want it to feel like a completed journey, and we feel this movie does. And then, if a fantastic story presents itself, great."

In August 2018, Jennifer Yuh Nelson commented on the updates of Kung Fu Panda 4 saying that she did not know as she had always seen the series as a trilogy. But she added that she was open to the idea of a fourth installment as long as it focused on Po.

Several reports published in media outlets claimed that the production was hampered for the ongoing pandemic. If that's true, then we have to believe that the franchise had secretly renewed the fourth movie. However, DreamWorks has not yet officially confirmed Kung Fu Panda 4.

What to expect from Kung Fu Panda 4 in terms of the plot

If Kung Fu Panda 4 finally happens, it is likely the story would focus on Po reuniting with his biological father and his family.

In Kung Fu Panda 3, Po entered the Panda village and reunited with his dad and other pandas. Viewers also saw Po teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

According to some experts, Kung Fu Panda 4 will not bring back Kai as the main villain, since Po blasted Kai into oblivion by overloading his chi and thereby, freeing all kung fu masters who were under Kai's control when he took their chi.

What we got from the Kung Fu Panda franchise so far?

The Kung Fu Panda series was highly acclaimed worldwide. Its first two features were nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and received numerous Annie Awards, while the television series (Legends of Awesomeness, and The Paws of Destiny) has won 11 Emmy Awards.

The first three Kung Fu Panda movies were the most financially successful animated feature film. Jennifer Yuh-directed Kung Fu Panda 2 was the second biggest worldwide movie in terms of box office success, after Wonder Woman.

In addition, the film series is particularly popular in China as an outstanding Western emulation of the wuxia film genre.

Kung Fu Panda 3 grossed USD 143.5 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 377.6 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 521.2 million, and is the lowest-grossing film in the series.

Deadline Hollywood previously reported that Kung Fu Panda 3 made a net profit of USD 76.65 million when factoring together all expenses and revenues for the film, making it one of the top twenty most profitable releases of 2016.

There were a handful of short films, the franchise offered. They are as follows:

Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Furious Five (2008)

Kung Fu Panda Holiday (2010)

Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Masters (2011)

Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2016), and

Panda Paws (2016)

After a long successful journey, fans believe, the creators would not drop the idea to make Kung Fu Panda 4. However, currently, Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official confirmation. Stay with us to get more updates on Hollywood animated movies.

