Left Menu

'The Staircase' adds Odessa Young to cast

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-06-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 12:46 IST
'The Staircase' adds Odessa Young to cast
  • Country:
  • United States

''The Stand'' actor Odessa Young is the latest addition to the ensemble cast of ''The Staircase'', a limited true crime series from the streaming service HBO Max.

The show revolves around crime novelist Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Toni Collette).

The eight-part drama comes from ''The Devil All the Time'' director Antonio Campos and ''American Crime Story'' scribe Maggie Cohn.

According to Deadline, Young will play Martha Ratliff, one of Peterson's adopted daughters.

Marth and her Margaret (Sophie Turner) were adopted by Peterson after their mother Elizabeth, a friend of the family, died in Germany, after also being found at the bottom of a staircase.

Previously announced cast members also include Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Parker Posey.

''The Staircase'' is written and executive produced by Campos and Cohn, who also serve as showrunners. It is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021