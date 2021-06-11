Kingdom Chapter 682: Will Hi Shin Unit finally surpass Gyoko Hou unit?

The official English version of Kingdom Chapter 682 is coming out on next Sunday, June 13, 2021 without any hiatus. Chapter 682 is the one of the vital chapters in manga, no wonder fans are looking forward to it.

Kingdom Chapter 682 will highlight The Hi Shin Unit and it seems that the Shin's people will prove that they are no less than Gaku Ka unit or the Gyoko Hou unit.

Kingdom Chapter 682 would tell that Shin has grown up and gets support from Kyou Rei and Kyou Kai. So they will have a great fight. In the last chapter, Shin received the news that the first infantry corps just got to the foot of the hill and had started to climb.

On the other hand, at Zhao Gakuhaku Kou Army HQ, Lord Gakuhaku got a report that the enemies are trying to climb up and attacking the hunting grounds, they wonder how the infantry is so strong.

According to a reddit user, Jeeswag who translated the Korean raw spoilers,

The Zhao are all set to attack the Qin but they will not find the Qin easily. Kanto and the other infantry newbies get to the top so that can drop their rocks on Qin. Kanto leads the army of infantry newbies and they will start the battle under Kanto's guidance. The newbies need help from their senpais to break all the rock traps.

So the senpais start climbing the rock. The Zhao is skeptical about the Qin's ability to fight, especially because they have lost all their energy in climbing the rock. However, the newbies will assure him that the Qin can still fight as they have experience facing even more adverse situations than this. So they will start pushing the Zhao back. Suugen opines that they should do something rather than just sitting ideal.

The Zhao will start climbing the rock in order to stop the HSU from getting closer. They will also shoot arrows to the enemy. The infantry newbies are approaching towards the HSU soldiers but Suugen instructs that they should keep trying to move forward towards the war zone set up by the Zhao.

Rei comes to know about Suugen's plans and finds the war zone before them. Kanto says Rei should not go there alone but Rei won't listen. She replies, "then you better properly chase after my cute ass" and starts approaching towards the Zhao. Kou and others decide to accompany Rei. Shin notices this and orders the cavalry to move forward as well.

The Japanese manga Kingdom is written and illustrated by Yasuhisa Hara. The story of Kingdom is set in the Chinese history period known as the Warring States period.

Readers can follow online Weekly Young Magazine to read Kingdom Chapter 682.There is no other specific app to publish Kingdom in English for worldwide readers. Kingdom manga is available for purchase on Amazon. Stay tuned to get more information on Japanese manga.

