Chloe Fineman boards cast of 'Father of the Bride' remake

''Saturday Night Live!'' star Chloe Fineman has joined the cast of upcoming remake of ''Father of the Bride''.

The new movie in the franchise, which hails from Warner Bros, will centre on the father of a soon-to-be bride coming to terms with his daughter’s big day.

Advertisement

But it will be told through the relationships of a big Cuban-American family. Fineman joins the film's cast which also include Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Diego Boneta, Isabela Merced, Enrique Murciano and Macarena Achaga.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter, Fineman will play the movie’s resident wedding planner.

Garcia and Estefan will be essaying the roles of the parents of the bride, to be played by Arjona, while Merced will portray their second daughter. Boneta will star as the groom. To be directed by Gaz Alazraki, the movie will be third iteration of author Edward Streeter's 1949 novel of the same title.

The book was adapted into 1950 movie, starring Spencer Tracy, and later into Steve Martin-led franchise in the 1990s.

The film has a script by Matt Lopez and it will be produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)