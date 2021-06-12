Left Menu

Valerie Bertinelli to co-star with Demi Lovato in NBC comedy 'Hungry'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-06-2021 14:10 IST
Valerie Bertinelli to co-star with Demi Lovato in NBC comedy 'Hungry'
  Country:
  United States

Actor and TV host Valerie Bertinelli will feature alongside singer Demi Lovato in NBC's upcoming comedy ''Hungry''.

The single-camera comedy show is being written and executive produced by ''Will & Grace'' scribe Suzanne Martin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series received a put pilot commitment from the network, meaning NBC will pay a penalty if it doesn't air.

It follows a group of friends who belong to a food issues group help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better.

Bertinelli, who previously featured in series ''Hot in Cleveland'', will essay the role of Lisa, the mother of Lovato's character Teddy.

Lisa is always quick to point out that they’re also best friends. Warm and loving, she’s also ''a self-critical and emotional mess who has lost and gained the same 30 pounds for 30 years'', as per the description of the character. Lisa owns a restaurant and is constantly thinking about — and serving people — food.

Lovato, who got her break with Disney Channel's ''Camp Rock'' franchise, will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills, and Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson of SB Projects are the other executive producers.

