It's Okay to Not Be Okay: Why fans are champing at the bit for Season 2?

The K-drama "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" season one dropped its finale on August 9, 2020 on tvN and Netflix. Thanks to its unique storyline, the romantic k-drama won a large viewership worldwide. No wonder most of them are now champing at the bit for It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2.

The Studio Dragon has not yet made any official announcement, but the enthusiasts are hopeful that It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 will come in future. In their defence, renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry. Many earlier hit series were restored by public demand lately.

Although the ending of South Korean series was mostly happy but still there are many questions left unanswered. Many fans think the scene where Ko Mun-yeong went to see her mother following her arrest keeps the possibility of a second season alive. There could be a relationship build up between the mother and the daughter.

On the other side, some believe that It's Okay to Not Be Okay may not be renewed for a Season 2 as almost all the characters in It's Okay to Not Be Okay healed themselves at the end of the drama with the lead characters confessing their love for each other.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay is praised for its unique storyline, visuals, storytelling style, and marvelous acting performances. In an interview with Xportsnews via Soompi, actor Park Gyu-young (played as Nam Ju-ri) praised the acting of Kim Soo-hyun.

"His energy is really great. I've seen his dramas from even before I debuted, and I was worried and nervous about how our teamwork would be. I asked him about a lot of things I was curious about, and he made working together very comfortable, so I'm thankful," she said.

The New York Times called it 'The Best International Shows of 2020.' The Chilean newspaper La Tercera recognized 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' as 'one of the most popular Asian dramas' of 2020.

Currently there is no confirmation on It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2. Devdiscourse will come with more updates on K-dramas. Till then stay tuned!

