Left Menu

Family Fraud: Inside the Bust of Delhi's Fake Loan Syndicate

The Delhi Police dismantled a fraudulent call centre allegedly operated by a family offering bogus loan and insurance services. Led by Himanshu Kumar, this scam extracted over Rs 36,000 from a victim. Key members, including family heads, have been arrested following a detailed police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:55 IST
Family Fraud: Inside the Bust of Delhi's Fake Loan Syndicate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has unraveled a call centre scam allegedly orchestrated by a family in Delhi's Sangam Vihar, exploiting individuals seeking loans and insurance services. This illicit operation, helmed by Himanshu Kumar, managed to swindle a local resident out of over Rs 36,000, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia.

The fraudulent enterprise was exposed when complainant Mohd Shoaib reported being coaxed into transferring Rs 36,050 under various manipulative pretenses. The investigation revealed that the family's venture, known as Suraash Associates Private Limited, implicated Himanshu's father Suresh Kumar and siblings as active participants in the deceitful scheme.

Through a combination of call record analysis and online tracking, the police zeroed in on the culprits. After persisting with technical surveillance, raids led to the arrest of Suresh Kumar, which further revealed the depth of family involvement in the scam. Subsequent arrests of the other members eventually collapsed the fraudulent network.

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025