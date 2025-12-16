Family Fraud: Inside the Bust of Delhi's Fake Loan Syndicate
The Delhi Police dismantled a fraudulent call centre allegedly operated by a family offering bogus loan and insurance services. Led by Himanshu Kumar, this scam extracted over Rs 36,000 from a victim. Key members, including family heads, have been arrested following a detailed police investigation.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police has unraveled a call centre scam allegedly orchestrated by a family in Delhi's Sangam Vihar, exploiting individuals seeking loans and insurance services. This illicit operation, helmed by Himanshu Kumar, managed to swindle a local resident out of over Rs 36,000, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia.
The fraudulent enterprise was exposed when complainant Mohd Shoaib reported being coaxed into transferring Rs 36,050 under various manipulative pretenses. The investigation revealed that the family's venture, known as Suraash Associates Private Limited, implicated Himanshu's father Suresh Kumar and siblings as active participants in the deceitful scheme.
Through a combination of call record analysis and online tracking, the police zeroed in on the culprits. After persisting with technical surveillance, raids led to the arrest of Suresh Kumar, which further revealed the depth of family involvement in the scam. Subsequent arrests of the other members eventually collapsed the fraudulent network.
