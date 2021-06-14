The Boys Season 3 updates: Release date, cast, plot & what we know more!

Ever since Season 2 of the Superhero action series The Boys wrapped up, viewers can't wait to know the release date of The Boys Season 3. The good news is that the filming for the third season and a spin-off series is underway.

The series makers have not yet confirmed the release date for the third season. However, whenever it will release, it will arrive on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming giant has already provided its first visuals teaser for The Boys Season 3 featuring Jensen Ackles in the costume as Soldier Boy.

Who are in the cast of The Boys Season 3?

No doubt Jensen Ackles is the biggest addition to the casting list of The Boys 3. Erik Kripke said "As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he'll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can't wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."

"Jensen Ackles put in the picture that he is taking on the role of Soldier Boy, who fought in World War II and became "the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades," he added.

Recently, the official Twitter of the series posted two pictures of Jensen Ackles with the costume of Soldier Boy. The post's caption reads, "He's the f'n Captain now, America. #SoldierBoy."

Amazon's hit The Boys Season 3 would be darker than previous seasons. In a recent interview with Collider, 'The Boys' star Laz Alonso opined that the inclusion of Jensen Ackles to the cast hints at the fact that Season 3 could be darker than ever.

According to Alonso, Jensen Ackles's character has allowed the showrunner to "not only bring in a character historically who's pretty dark, but it also makes all of the other ensemble Supes darker as well."

In addition, Blood & Treasure star Katia Winter has joined Amazon's The Boys Season 3 cast. She will be playing an infamous character called 'Little Nina' from the comic books. Little Nina is a Russian gang leader who is fond of sex toys. This is the first time the iconic comic book character will be portrayed on screen.

The cast also includes Antony Starr (Homelander), Jessie T Usher (A-Train), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Nate Mitchell (Black Noir), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Erin Moriarty (Annie/Starlight), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman), Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar), and Tomer Kapon (Frenchie).

What we can see in The Boys Season 3?

Earlier this year, Eric Kripke confirmed The Boys season 3 is officially doing "Herogasm." He wrote on his Reddit that The Boys Season 3 would come with a hardcore porn story. He shared an image of the sixth episode of Season 3, that will include "Herogasm," the script written by Jessica Chou.

In the latest tweet, Eric Kripke promises that The Boys Season 3 will be "something really special. And insane." He added a gif of Alistair Adana's head exploding to visually express his reaction for how insanely violent he thinks the third season is going to be. Earlier he posted through social media that a big event will happen in the series.

To date, there is no official confirmation regarding the release date of The Boys Season 3. Only, the official affirmation is given on the production that started at the end of February. Looking back, The Boys Season 2 took 10 months after the filming wrapped and premiered in September 2020. Therefore, we guess from the previous record that The Boys Season 3 might launch in late 2021 or 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

