Left Menu

U.S. Defense Maintains Secrecy on Caribbean Strike Video

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that there are no current plans to release the unedited video of the September 2 strikes on a suspected drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean, adhering to longstanding Department of Defense policy on classified materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:56 IST
U.S. Defense Maintains Secrecy on Caribbean Strike Video
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed on Tuesday that the government has no intention of releasing the unedited video footage of the September 2 military strikes against a suspected drug trafficking vessel in the Caribbean.

Hegseth, speaking with reporters at Capitol Hill, emphasized that under longstanding Department of Defense policy, the release of top secret material, such as this unedited video, is prohibited from being shared with the general public.

The decision underscores the commitment to preserving operational secrecy and protecting sensitive military operations from public exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025