U.S. Defense Maintains Secrecy on Caribbean Strike Video

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed on Tuesday that the government has no intention of releasing the unedited video footage of the September 2 military strikes against a suspected drug trafficking vessel in the Caribbean.

Hegseth, speaking with reporters at Capitol Hill, emphasized that under longstanding Department of Defense policy, the release of top secret material, such as this unedited video, is prohibited from being shared with the general public.

The decision underscores the commitment to preserving operational secrecy and protecting sensitive military operations from public exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)