Rick and Morty Season 5 trailer reveals episode titles & plot

With just five days left to release Rick and Morty Season 5, fans are quite excited as they were eagerly waiting for this season for nearly two years. Rick and Morty Season 5 will be airing a total of ten episodes.

Recently, Adult Swim dropped the third trailer for the upcoming run of episodes, which is set to kick off on June 20 in the US. The network's official Twitter account wrote, "Here's all ten episode titles of @rickandmorty season 5, premiering June 20th only on Adult Swim."

Rick and Morty Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes and the episodes are titled Rickdependence Spray, A Rickconvenient Mort, Amortycan Grickfitti, Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular, Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion, Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort, Forgetting Sarick Mortshall, and Rickmurai Jack.

The recent Rick and Morty Season 5 trailer provides big footage to the fan with the caption "This is no mirage. 10 new episodes of Rick and Morty begin June 20 on Adult Swim." Check out the trailer below.

In addition, a new spin-off for Rick and Morty will be made and is scheduled to release sometime this year or in 2022. Besides, Adult Swim recently launched a video game brawler, "Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine."

Justin Roiland is returning as Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. The other returning actors are Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith (Morty's father and Rick's son-in-law), Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith (Morty's older sister and Rick's granddaughter), Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith (Morty's mother and Rick's daughter, who's also a horse surgeon). Chalke also reprises her role as Beth's space-faring duplicate Space Beth in Rick and Morty Season 5.

Rick and Morty Season 5 will release on June 20, 2021, at 11:00 pm. ET/PT. Adult Swim is available in few regions in the USA, Ireland, France, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland, and the UK. In countries like India, South Africa, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, and Singapore, viewers can enjoy it on the OTT platform, Netflix.

