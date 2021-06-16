The Witcher Season 2 updates: First teaser reveals cast & offers some clues

The Witcher Season 2 has wrapped its filming and currently under postproduction work. Fans would be glad to learn that Netflix shared the first teaser of The Witcher Season 2. Although it does not reveal too much information on the cast and plot, still viewers can get some clue and connect to the upcoming story.

The Witcher is a Polish-American fantasy drama created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The series set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent", The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. Check out Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 teaser below.

The first season ended with the story of Yennefer, who used her power to save other sorcerers and sorceresses while Geralt and Ciri get reunited. It is likely that The Witcher Season 2 will show Geralt returning to his childhood home with Ciri at Kaer Morhen where Ciri will begin her training on mysterious power under the tutelage of Vesemir. Comicbook.com had published the official synopsis of the second season.

"Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The Witcher Season 2 will see the return of Henry Cavill (played Geralt of Rivia), Freya Allan (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Eamon Farren (Cahir), and MyAnna Buring (Tissaia).

Previously announced new cast members of The Witcher Season 2 include Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.

In addition, Bridgerton actor Adjoa Andoh and Chris Fulton joined the cast to play Priestess Nenneke and Rience, respectively. Fans will see The Hobbit's, Graham McTavish in The Witcher Season 2 playing as Sigismund Dijkstra.

The Chief Executive Officer of Netflix, Ted Sarandos had already announced, The Witcher Season 2 is expected in Q4, which means it will release somewhere between October and December of 2021.

