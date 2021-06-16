Master of None Season 4: Updates on renewal possibility and plot

Netflix's comedy-drama, Master of None Season 3, titled 'Moments in Love', premiered on May 23, 2021. The third part focused on the romantic, professional, and personal experiences of two New York women, played by Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie.

Since the third season dropped its finale, fans are wondering for Master of None Season 4. Netflix has not commissioned the fourth installment yet. Also, the series creator Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang have to take a call on this.

Advertisement

In Master of None Season 3, we saw both Alicia and Denise are married to other women and have children of their own, though Alicia's loving and supportive mother has passed away.

They Airbnb their old house in upstate New York and bond over Denise's new office job, Alicia's new Antique business, and their love for their own children. They have a nice night and realize that they remain well-matched. The story ends with Denise looking at the old house from outside with a thoughtful expression.

If Master of None Season 4 happens, it is likely that the storyline would mostly concentrate on Denise as we saw the first two seasons depicts the story of Dev Shah (played by Aziz Ansari). In Season 3 viewers saw Dev and his new girlfriend Reshmi end up having an ugly fight and have moved back into his parents' house.

None Season 4 may also highlight Dev's story. Since Dev has been the main character around which the story has revolved so far, it would be difficult to build a plot without his significant presence. Or perhaps, the creators would tell a new story of love and life.

If we follow the release records of the previous seasons and if Ansari and Yang go ahead with Master of None Season 4, it is likely to release on 2022.

Currently, there is no official confirmation on Master of None Season 4. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: The Witcher Season 2 updates: First teaser reveals cast & offers some clues