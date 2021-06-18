One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama vs. Garou battle will bring a twist to story

Yusuke Murata-illustrated One Punch Man Season 3 is one of the anticipated anime the enthusiasts are waiting for two years. The second season was released in April 2019. Unfortunately, there has been no official confirmation on the making of Season 3.

The action-packed One Punch Man Season 2 ended with several cliffhangers, which has widened the possibility of Season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3 episodes are expected to be filled with more actions than we saw in the previous seasons. More fighting scenes will be introduced to entertain anime lovers across the world. The fight between Saitama and Garou is going to be interesting and reverse.

We all know Saitama and his ability to defeat his rival with a single punch. But that's not going to happen in One Punch Man Season 3. Garou would have extra powers and might be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama. However, Genos is likely to be largely absent in the next season.

According to ScreenRant, this could lead to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai, and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

It would also allow manga lovers to learn more about Monster Association and its leader Lord Orochi. Saitama vs. Garou battle will bring a twist into the story.

The first two seasons of the Japanese anime series has completed first 23 volumes and a handful of manga chapters left to be adapted. It is likely that the Japanese anime One Punch Man Season 3 would take more time for its release as there was a gap of around four years between the first and second seasons.

According to Netflix Life, while the anime's studio, J.C. Staff has never said anything about it, the recent global pandemic may have thrown a wrench into the studio's plans, which explains the delay.

One Punch Man Season 3 release date is not confirmed yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese anime series.

