Decibel updates: Astro’s Cha Eun-woo shares his film debut experience

The South Korean movie Decibel has its filming underway. Kim Rae-won, Lee Jong-suk, Jung Sang-hoon, Park Byung-eun, Lee Sang-hee, Jo Dal-hwan, and Cha Eun-woo are the main stars of the film.

Decibel will tell the story of a group of Navy commanders trying to stop a terrorist attack. The story is similar to the incident that happened in a submarine a year ago.

A bomb is placed in the heart of the city and it responds to sound. The Navy commander, a reporter, and a Defense Security Support Command member will unite to fight against terrorism to stop the bomb to explode in the heart of the city.

Kang Do-young is a Navy submarine commander. He's a key figure linked to the submarine incident that was the cause of the terror attack. Oh Dae-oh is a passionate reporter. Cha Young Han is a member of the Defense Security Support Command. Recently, Astro's Cha Eun-woo shared his experience of Decibel with the Vogue Korea magazine.

He said, "This is a storyboard that let me realize how a movie is filmed. I have always wondered, and I've always wanted to try it one day."

Leonardo DiCaprio is his idol actor and he wants to play characters like him in the future. "I personally am such a great fan of DiCaprio that I watched the movies he released in order. One day, I want to take on a role similar to his," he added. Check out the video below.

The "Doctors" star Kim Rae-on will play as Navy commander and the "I Can Hear Your Voice" actor Lee Jong-suk will characterize the Navy captain who is very loyal to the crew of his submarine in the film Decibel.

In Decibel, Jung Sang-hoon portrays a reporter who will stay with Kim Rae-won. Being a reporter, he always carries a soldier-like attitude. He featured a special appearance in 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay.' Star Park Byung-eun who is quite popular for the recently premiered film 'Seobok' portrays the Defense Security Support Command member. He will be in search of the reason behind the terrorist attack.

Lee Sang-hee will act in the role of a senior officer of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) squad. She will also play as the wife of the second-in-command whereas Jo Dal-hwan will portray a Navy senior officer. He played in the recent film 'The Box.'

Currently, there is no official release date for Decibel. Stay tuned for more updates on South Korean movies.

