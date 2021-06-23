Stranger Things Season 4 updates: Filming, plot, cast, release date & what more we know

The science-fiction horror drama Stranger Things has been renewed for Season 4 by Netflix in September 2019. Stranger Things Season 4 is under production and fans are now eagerly waiting for any updates on it.

The series lovers are unhappy with the decision after hearing Finn Wolfhard (Mike) saying that the filming was delayed and may not premiere until 2022. He revealed on a Fanmio video call, "It's absolutely ridiculous to make angry fans wait even longer just because you wanna release it in the same season as in the show. They need to read the room and stop with the fluff cause people don't care anymore."

The production for Stranger Things Season 4 started back in March 2020 in Lithuania and then shifted to Georgia after a month of filming. But, the production was halted due to the wake of COVID-19. However, the good news is the shooting restarted in March 2021.

What can we see in Stranger Things Season 4?

Finn Wolfhard already revealed that Stranger Things Season 4 would be the most mystery-filled season the show ever had. It is also reported that the upcoming season would go deeper into the character of Jim Hopper (played by David Harbour).

A teaser of Stranger Things Season 4 released last year confirms the chief of Hawkins Police Department, Jim Hopper is alive. It captioned "From Russia with love."

The show's creators, the Duffer Brothers said, "Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; [Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything...."

Stranger Things Season 4 will take place far from Hawkins. In the last season, we saw Byers' family and Eleven shifting their location. Matt Duffer indicates there were several loose ends in Season 3. It seems Season 4 would explore Hopper's perceived death and Eleven being adopted by Will's mother and relocating with her new family out of state.

Meanwhile, Netflix released a one-minute clip with the title "HNL Control Room," on May 6, 2021. The teaser takes us into Hawkins National Laboratory where the special ability children are playing with toys. When a black-suited man entered the lab the kids called them 'papa'. It seems like Papa is Dr. Martin Brenner, the former scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy who raised test subjects at Hawkins Lab, including Eleven. He kidnapped these children to conduct his experiment.

Who are the stars of Stranger Things Season 4?

Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Joseph Quinn have joined the main cast of Season 4. Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, and Tom Wlaschiha are joining the recurring cast. It was also reported earlier that Maya Hawke's brother, Levon Thurman-Hawke, was cast in an undisclosed role.

Stranger Things Season 4's main cast will continue to have Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono.

Currently, there is no confirmed release date announced for Stranger Things season 4, however, it is expected to be out in 2022.

