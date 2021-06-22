Will Derry Girls Season 3 commence filming in autumn 2021? Know in details!

After Derry Girl Season 2 dropped its finale on April 9, 2019, Channel 4 renewed the Northern Irish comedy series for Season 3, and the filming began in June 2020. But the production was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin confirmed via Twitter in February 2021 that filming for Derry Girl Season 3 would begin this year.

"Can confirm Series 3 of Derry Girls is filming this year and I cannae bloody wait," she said on Twitter. "Covid has pushed back filming several times which has been so shite, but honestly the storylines in this series are the best we've ever done so I can't tell you how worth it the wait will have been," she added.

Derry Girls Season 3's filming was said to commence in 2021, but there is no official announcement on the premiere date.

While talking to Her.ie, about the filming she said, "We can't do anything involving a crowd right now, so logistically, it's really tough. But I spoke to Lisa McGee recently and she talked me through the storylines.

They're so brilliant, which doesn't surprise me - she's just incredible - but it made me want to do it right now. "

The Channel 4 series, Derry Girls is set in Derry, Northern Ireland during The Troubles in the 1990s and follows 4 teen girls in high school getting up to all kinds of naughtiness. Lisa McGee created and written comedy series that was picked up by Netflix internationally.

All the five girls are returning to play their respective roles in the Derry Girls Season 3, reported Cosmopolitan UK. Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin, Coughlin as Clare, Louisa Harland as the spacey Orla, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Michelle and Dylan Llewellyn as James are expected to return.

Derry Girls Season 3 is likely to bring back Siobhán McSweeney as Sister Michael, the headmistress of the school that the girls attend.

Derry Girls was picked up by Netflix internationally, with series 1 being released on December 21, 2018. Series 2 was released on August 2, 2019. The international version of the first series is now available to stream on Netflix in the UK and Ireland. The second series was added on July 9, 2020, but has since been removed from the service as it was mistakenly released a year early.

Currently, there is no official release date for the northern Irish drama Derry Girls Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the TV series.

