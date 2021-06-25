Boruto Chapter 60: Code & team will execute their plan to take revenge on Naruto

Global fans and enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for Boruto Chapter 60 as it is one of the most talked-about chapters in manga after the release of Boruto Chapter 59 on June 20. The storyline of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will reveal many new storyline and fan are questioning about Amado's true motives.

Boruto Chapter 59 titled 'Knight' shows Daemon being introduced to Code by his elder brother Ada and asked to allow Daemon in the fight against Naruto and company. Boruto Chapter 60 storyline will show Code and his team will work to execute their plan.

Code promises to take revenge of Ohtsutsuki Isshiki's death. He doesn't want to spare Naruto. It is likely that Boruto Chapter 60 will show Code, Ada, and Daemon going ahead to kill Naruto and others.

The previous Chapter of the manga Boruto: Naruto Next Generation shows a flashback of young Code trying to strangle young Kawaki, asking if he had not chosen vessel, he would kill him right now. Kawaki answered Code has strength like a monster. Kawaki realizes that Code is jealous of Kawaki's skills.

Suddenly Kawaki wakes up and finds that Amadao and Sumire are near him. They asks him if he is still having nightmares of Jigen punishing him. He says that this time Code is in his dreams.

Amado reminds Kawaki is missing the point and the latter is still in Ohtsutsuki's vessel, and nothing will change. Kawaki gets furious, asking Amado what he is trying to say. Amado responds that Isshiki's soul may get lifted, but Kawaki can be Isshiki's host and make him the vessel. However, Amado understood that they can still try to embed Karma on Kawaki's body.

Officially, Boruto Naruto Next Generations Chapter 60 (English version) is scheduled to release on July 20, 2021. The manga follows a monthly schedule. The manga raw and scans will reveal two to three days before the release.

The Boruto manga is officially available on VIZ Media and Shueisha's Manga plus. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese manga.

