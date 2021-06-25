Boruto Episode 205 spoilers: Boruto resists to stay in house arrest under Shikamaru

Boruto Episode 205 will be out on Sunday, June 27. Fans are eagerly waiting to know what can happen to Naruto and Sasuke after the fight against Jigen or it may be the end of Hidden Leaf Village Konoha. The spoilers for Boruto Episode 205 is revealed.

The official released a trailer for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 205 is titled "Proof." The trailer opens with Shikamaru and his men surrounding the Uzumaki residence.

Boruto Episode 205 will show Shikamaru asking Kawaki to stay inside the house and his men putting a barricade around the house. He also tells Kawaki that unless they find Naruto they will not let Shikamaru go out. A Twitter user, Abdul Zoldyck shared the preview of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 205 from Weekly Shonen Jump.

Boruto WSJ Preview for Episode 205. Title: "Proof" (証明) [6/27]"Shikamaru is suspicious of Kawaki, who was by Naruto's side at the time of his disappearance. Shikamaru attempts to keep him under house arrest within a barrier but Boruto resists."Translation: @nite_baron pic.twitter.com/1VEZtHzuOR — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) June 17, 2021

The official synopsis for Boruto Episode 204

Koji managed to sneak his Toad into Jigen's portal to survey the battle. Team 7 returns to the Uzumaki Household and Kawaki reveals that Jigen took Naruto, Mitsuki manages to calm them by stating, that Kawaki's arm is still working, meaning that Naruto is alive. Ino contacts Shikamaru and informs him of the situation. Naruto and Sasuke quickly realize, that they are outmatched by Jigen if they rely on taijutsu, as he is physically stronger.

As Jigen keeps absorbing their jutsu and cornering them, Naruto uses the Multi-Shadow Clone Jutsu to cover for Sasuke, while he recovers. After dispatching the clones, Sasuke figures out Jigen's ability: to shrink and enlarge both himself and various objects, such as the rods he uses to pierce them on several occasions. Jigen decides, that Sasuke must be eliminated first, because of his troublesome ocular jutsu and intellect.

The duo powers up and continues with abundance of massive attacks, trying to overwhelm Jigen, managing to corner him for a moment, in which he has to teleport away. Annoyed, Jigen sprouts his horn from the Karma, prompting Sasuke to reveal that he knows that Jigen is an Otsutsuki connected to Kaguya, and that he has a juvenile Ten Tails chained down. Sasuke states that they must defeat him now at all costs, before generating his Perfect Susano'o, while Naruto goes into Tailed Beast Mode. After keeping Jigen on the defensive for a while, they are surprised when he manages to get close enough to easily kick Sasuke out of the Susano'o, severely injuring him.

Naruto tries to uses his tails to crush Jigen, but he too is outmaneuvered and knocked out of Tailed Beast Mode, before the both of them get immobilised by multiple rods. Jigen states that it'd be too much trouble to kill Naruto and Kurama, so he must seal him in place, and kill Sasuke because of his troublesome Rinnegan. Before he could do anything, the black hole on Jigen's abdomen starts to crack. Naruto tries to rile him up, but Kurama calms him down, stating that they can't defeat him at the moment. Jigen states that he has an interest in Boruto, because of his Karma, angering Naruto.

As Jigen tries to kill Sasuke, he teleports back to the Leaf, after some convincing by Naruto, collapsing in front of Sakura. As Jigen seals Naruto away, his abdomen cracks even more and he starts to cry. A voice inside him states that Jigen's pathetic body is at a limit, before revealing himself to be Isshiki Otsutsuki. Koji is surprised by what he has seen. Back at the Uzumaki household, Kawaki's arm deactivates as he holds a picture of the Seventh Hokage, scaring him.

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations airs every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. Viewers can adjust the time zone according to their locations. They can watch Boruto Episode 205 on the official websites via AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga series.