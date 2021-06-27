Left Menu

Ed Sheeran reveals new collaboration with BTS

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-06-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 12:22 IST
Ed Sheeran reveals new collaboration with BTS
Ed Sheeran Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran says he has teamed up with BTS once again for the music group's upcoming song.

The English singer and the South Korean septet previously collaborated on ''Make It Right'' from the latter's 2019 album 'Map of the Soul: Persona'.

In an interview with the American radio show ''Most Requested Live'', Sheeran on Saturday said he is looking forward to their new track.

''I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I've just written a song for their new record. And they're like super, super cool guys as well,'' the singer said.

Sheeran appeared on the show to promote his new single ''Bad Habits''.

BTS has a CD version of their latest chart-topping English-language hit ''Butter'' coming up in July, and their label Hybe Corporation previously announced that it will include a brand new track that ''will make your heartbeat to the rhythm of BTS's positive energy''.

It is, however, uncertain if the group's new song with Sheeran will be included in the CD version of ''Butter''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021