Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcome first child

Actors Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.McGregors eldest child, Clara McGregor, 25, confirmed the birth of her baby brother in an Instagram post on Sunday.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-06-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 11:02 IST
Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcome first child
Actors Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.

McGregor's eldest child, Clara McGregor, 25, confirmed the birth of her baby brother in an Instagram post on Sunday.

''Welcome to the world little brother... congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift,'' Clara wrote alongside two photos with the newborn.

She did not reveal date of the birth of the little one.

Winstead, 36, did not publicly announce her pregnancy and was not photographed with her baby bump.

McGregor, 50, and Winstead met on the set of the TV series ''Fargo'' in late 2016 and have been in a relationship since 2017. They went on to costar in the 2020 film ''Birds of Prey''.

McGregor also has two other children, Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 10, from his previous marriage to production designer Eve Mavrakis, whom he divorced after 22 years of marriage.

Winstead was married to filmmaker Riley Stearns for seven years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

