Has Song Hye-kyo’s Now, We Are Breaking Up received official release date? Know in detail!

The beautiful South Korean actress, Song Hye-kyo went for a long hiatus after her marriage split from her Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Joong-ki. Their respective fans are interested to know more on their projects. Song Joong-ki is currently busy these days in filming Bogato movie in South Korea.

Song Hye-kyo earlier became the brand ambassador of jewellery collection Bee My Love for the Asia-Pacific region. Being a beautiful actress, she said that the jewellery pieces go well with her daily look – relaxed, effortless and natural.

Song Hye-kyo is also a nature-lover. She has been observed uploading the enthralling pictures, some greenery landscape views, flowers, assembly of trees etc. Turning to be 40 in this November, she is still the face of major Korean brands. She rarely puts up heavy makeup, while she allows her natural beauty to shine through the lens.

Fans of Song Hye-kyo in South Korea and across the planet are passionately looking forward to the release of Now, We Are Breaking Up. On June 1, 2021 SBS announced that the broadcasting rights for the drama Now, We Are Breaking Up were already sold in Japan.

SBS released the video of the lineup of SBS dramas on June 15, which would be released in the second half of this year. Among all those dramas, Now, We Are Breaking Up is regularly receiving a warm response. Fans are overwhelmed seeing Song Hye-kyo and Jang Ki-yong looking at each other with umbrellas together in the rain in a still cut from Now, We Are Breaking Up.

The upcoming drama Now, We Are Breaking Up is about a story of love and breakups in the romantic world. It illustrates the present scenario in the context of fashion industry. Ha Yeong-eun (by Song Hye-kyo) is a beautiful, trendy team leader of the design department of a fashion company called The One. Yoon Jae-gook (Jang Ki-yong) is a rich freelance photographer.

Apart from Song Hye-kyo and Jang Ki-yong, Now, We Are Breaking Up will see Deliver Us From Evil actress Choi Hee-seo, It's Okay to Not Be Okay actor Kim Joo-hun in the main roles. The beautiful singer Yura (a member of the K-pop girl group Girl's Day) will be seen playing the role of a famous celebrity named Hye-rin. The young South Korean rapper Sehun's (a member of Exo) appearance has also been confirmed for an undisclosed role in Now, We Are Breaking Up.

Now, We Are Breaking Up is scheduled to be premiered on SBS TV in 2021 and will air every Friday and Saturday at 22:00 (KST). Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on South Korean celebrities, dramas, and movies.

