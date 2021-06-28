Song Joong-ki resumes filming Bogota, filming will complete soon in S Korea

Fans of Song Joong-ki have a beautiful news! They have once again come closer to see their favorite actor on the screen.

Many fans may not be aware that Song Joong-ki and the entire team earlier commenced filming Bogota in Columbia before the starting of the coronavirus pandemic. The actors, Song Joong-ki, Lee Hee-joon, and Kwon Hae-hyo are reportedly completing the last leg of the Bogota film in Columbia. Reports claim that the actors have resumed filming in South Korea on June 21.

"Since it is difficult to start filming again, our top priority is to protect the safety and health of all staff members by following the quarantine guidelines. In order to make a good movie in a stable environment, we will do our very best," the producers of Bogota stated in response to the resumed filming, Allkpop reported.

According to TOI, the makers of Bogota have contemplated to opt for a new location keeping in mind the safety due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The latest reports claim that the director, Kim Sung-se will finish the rest of the filming in South Korea canceling its original schedule in Columbia.

The filming for Bogota had started in January of 2020 in Columbia. The production was stopped in the last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the cast and crew members were spotted heading back to South Korea in March after completing 40 percent of the film. Later, the filming was postponed to June 2021. TOI has recently reported that footage from Columbia will be used during the South Korean shoot to comply with the new location.

Song Joong-ki will be seen in Bogota playing the role of a 19-year old character Guk Hee, who gives his effort to survive in the world of business after arriving in Bogota. The film revolves around the tale of a trio. The movie will mainly focus on Guk Hee and his experience in a different country. Song Joong-ki was being offered this role in 2019. Lee Hee-joon will portray the role of Soo Young in Bogota. Young knows the business world in Bogota very well.

