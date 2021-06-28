The Grand Tour Season 5: Richard Hammond reveals difficulties faced during filming

Amazon prime's car-based reality show will officially be back with Season 5 and filming is underway. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have been spotted filming for The Grand Tour in Wales and other parts of England with three French cars.

Before giving the recent updates let's clear the confusion that The Grand Tour Season 4's first special episode called "The Grand Tour: Seamen" was released in December 2019. Before that, it was decided there would be multiple episodes per year under one single Grand Tour season.

From the so-called Season 4, however, Amazon and The Grand Tour team have changed their episode format and release frequency. Instead of showing one season with multiple episodes per year, they started showing a few special episodes every year. So we are going to talk about Amazon Prime's The Grand Tour special episodes instead of The Grand Tour Season 5. Now let's get into the recent news.

Recently, Richard Hammond joined Susanna Reid and Adil Ray OBE in ITV's popular breakfast show, 'Good Morning Britain.' He talked about his new TV show - restoring classic cars and the problem they are facing in filming the new installment of The Grand Tour Season 5.

Susanna Reid stated, "I said 'What's happening with The Grand Tour' and you said the keyword is? Tour, that's the main problem," Richard Hammond replied. "It has been a bit difficult, but we are continuing to explore what we can do.

"Actually, we have done, but I can't talk about it at length now because somebody will shout at me somewhere, but we have done a few local, UK based ones and they've been great fun and we're really pleased about them."

"We know about one, wasn't there a parking incident?" Adil Ray OBE added. "You were parking up - we've got a clip of this."

In the video, Richard Hammond was trying to make space for his Renault Scenic on the side of the road and he continued to push a Citroen Saxo. The scene was captured in Crickhowell, south Powys, Wales by a local. He was surrounded by cameramen and the public while the incident was going on.

Someone alerted the police after watching the video on Twitter. The authority said that they were pre-warned.

The authority stated "Hi Philip, thanks for getting in touch. We are aware of some filming happening in and around this area at the moment, but thanks for letting us know."

However, the good news is, The Grand Tour creators continue rolling cameras despite the ongoing pandemic. Recently, Sussex Incidents posted some pictures of filming for The Grand Tour.

The caption read: "The 3 stars of the popular motoring show, The Grand Tour, were spotted driving around Beachy Head, #Eastbourne this afternoon. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May were snapped by Jacek Wyszynski Photography today, during filming for the series in the area."

The 3 stars of the popular motoring show, The Grand Tour, were spotted driving around Beachy Head, #Eastbourne this afternoon. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May were snapped by Jacek Wyszynski Photography today, during filming for the series in the area. #GrandTour pic.twitter.com/JHtRF0iN5f — Sussex Incidents - Breaking News for Sussex (@SussexIncidents) April 27, 2021

The filming for the third special episode titled 'Scotland special' was already completed in 2020. It will be released any time this year. Meanwhile, filming for the fourth special episode is underway. Hopefully, that episode too will be released in 2021. We are not sure if the two upcoming episodes will be slotted under The Grand Tour Season 5. However, fans are going to get two new episodes of The Grand Tour in this year.

Currently, there is no official release date for The Grand Tour's upcoming special episodes. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Amazon series.

