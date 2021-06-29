Tribes of Europa Season 2 can show how three siblings find out Atlantian ark

The German sci-fi series Tribes of Europa Season 2 is reportedly going to be streamed on Netflix in 2022. Although there is no official announcement on its renewal from the OTT platform or series creators, according to different media outlets, it is likely to come out as the first season ended with several loose threads.

Tribes of Europa left the series showing Kiano killing his father. Following the cube's directions to the Atlantian ark, Moses and his youngest sibling Elija arrive at a deserted lake. Frustrated at their failure, Elja throws the mysterious cube and as it falls into the water, and the ark emerges. The cube is the only guide that opens up a doorway to the Atlantian ark. Tribes of Europa Season 2 will likely show where the portal is.

Consequently, if Tribes of Europa for Season 2 happens and continues from the end of the first season, the three siblings Emilio Sakraya (as Kiano), Henriette Confurius (Liv), and David Ali Rashed (Elja) will reprise their roles.

Some fans are expecting an announcement regarding Tribes of Europa Season 2 as early as Spring 2021. However, in general, Netflix announces the renewal of a season a few months after the closure of its previous season. The streaming giant decides whether to renew a series based on its viewership figures, popularity, and success.

Phillip Koch-directed Tribes of Europa became highly successful for its captivating storyline. In fact, it received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Therefore, the increasing popularity of Tribes of Europa means that Netflix could renew it for Season 2.

The first season of Tribes of Europa premiered on Netflix on 19 February 2021. Furthermore, almost all the entertainment projects are getting delayed due to the pandemic, so it seems the news of renewal will take some time. The series enthusiasts may have to wait a long to get Tribes of Europa Season 2.

"Tribes of Europa is set in 2074, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe causes the continent to fracture into dystopian warring tribal microstates that vie for dominance over other states. The siblings get caught up in the conflict when they come into possession of a mysterious cube." – The official plotline.

Currently, there is no official renewal announcement on the series. If Tribes of Europa returns with Season 2, we will update you as soon as we get any information from the creators. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the Netflix series.

