Sherlock Holmes 3 continues to have release date in Dec 2021

Sherlock Holmes 3 is one of the most anticipated movies the action mystery film enthusiasts have been waiting for a long time, almost a decade. Fans have not lost hope for this movie as the creators and actors have provided updates on its making from time to time. Read further to get some relevant updates on it.

The creators already already started filming Sherlock Holmes 3 earlier. The third film is set for release on December 22, 2021 with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law set to return. Both the actors will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson respectively in the much-awaited third movie.

The making of Sherlock Holmes 3 was delayed like any other movies or entertainment projects due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "Sherlock's hit its own issues on and off. That's sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what's going to happen," the director Dexter Fletcher stated. He was announced as the film's director in July 2019.

Speaking on Celebrity Catch Up Podcast on Sherlock Holmes 3, Fletcher said, "They're both up against the same dilemma, the same issue that we all (have): How do you get large groups of people together to create something and then shift them all around the world? And what do you do with actors that are in a love scene? It's complicated."

If some sources are to be believed, some familiar faces will be seen in Sherlock Holmes 3. Noomi Rapace will reprise her role as Madame Simza Heron in the upcoming third movie. Jared Harris is likely to return as Professor Moriarty having faked his death in the previous entry. Robert Downey Jr. earlier said that they "want it to be the best of the series, so that's a pretty tall order."

One media outlet named We Got This Covered earlier reported that the studio was planning to sign contract with Michael Fassbender to play the infamous adversary of Holmes, Sebastian Moran. However, nothing has been confirmed in favor of his appearance.

Sherlock Holmes 3 is slated to premiere on December 22, 2021. Fans are happy as the release date has not been postponed although much information is not available on the making of third movie. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

