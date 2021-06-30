Boruto Episode 206: ‘The New Team Seven’ will have severe fight against Boro

Boruto Episode 206 is one of the vital episodes in the manga series and fans are ardently waiting for its storyline. The official trailer for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 206 is already revealed.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 206 is officially titled 'The New Team Seven.' The Japanese manga series is scheduled to release on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Boruto Episode 206 will come with Sarada, Boruto, and Mitsuki joining forces with Kawaki to form a new team to fight against Kara. They are still in search of Naruto. According to the released promo, Boruto, Kawaki, Sarada, and Mitsuki will arrive at the other dimension.

While The New Team Seven are searching for Naruto, they will meet Boro. The New Team Seven will have a severe fight against Boro in Boruto Episode 206.

According to a post from Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck, "Boruto and his team engage in a fight with Boro who has been waiting for them in the other dimension, where Naruto was taken! However, the mysterious dark that Boro uses proves to be troublesome! With the addition of Kawaki, the new four-member Team 7, led by Sarada, begins their counterattack," read the preview of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" Episode 206.

According to a post from Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck, the preview shows Boruto and his team engaging in a fight with Boro.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 205 synopsis:

Team 7 and Kawaki are horrified by the thought of Naruto having died. Shikamaru and several Leaf Jonin arrive at the Uzumaki house and Shikamaru uses Shadow Paralysis Jutsu to bind Kawaki's movements, while the Leaf shinobi erect a barrier jutsu around the house.

Shikamaru questions Kawaki, and after learning of Jigen's sudden arrival and his disappearance with Naruto, reveals his suspicions about Kawaki. Boruto and Sarada argue, that Kawaki gave his arm for Himawari and Naruto, but Shikamaru considers that inconsequential as proof since Kara has advanced technology.

Meanwhile, Amado runs maintenance on Jigen's body, unveiling that he is at his limit, both his body and chakra levels. Jigen retorts that Kawaki's Karma has developed nicely and that Boruto's isn't far behind either.

Code and Delta inquire about what needs to be done next, so Jigen soothes their worries by revealing, that Sasuke Uchiha and Naruto Uzumaki have been taken care of and once he's healed, they will be able to retrieve the two Vessels with ease and accomplish all their goals. Before going away to recover, Jigen instructs Code to go guard the Ten-Tails, but not before retrieving Boro and ordering him to guard the sealed Naruto.

At the Leaf Village, Boro contacts Koji and reveals his suspicions, questioning his every action, such as not reporting back to Kara about the Leaf situation, despite being gone for a while. Koji has an answer for everything, so Boro reveals one of Koji's summons in his possession, the one he had retrieved from Victor's crashed airship.

Koji claims that Jigen ordered him to survey the airship and that if he were a traitor, Jigen would have eliminated him during his recent trip to the Leaf. His suspicions having been seemingly sated, Boro leaves at the call from Code. Back at the Uzumaki house, Shikamaru reveals, that Sasuke had returned from his latest mission in critical condition, but Sakura has since healed him up, though he is still unconscious.

Despite a piece finding the vase repaired by Kawaki, Shikamaru is still unconvinced and untrusting of Kawaki. However, Kawaki's arm reactivates, showing that Naruto has woken up inside the Sealing Jutsu. Claiming, that he can go find Shikamaru evidence, Kawaki uses his Karma together with Boruto using his, and from the resonating Karma's they are able to create a portal to Kara's dimension. Mitsuki quickly grabs Sarada and Boruto and enters the portal, while Kawaki tries to reassure Shikamaru, before entering as well.

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations airs every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. Viewers can adjust the time zone according to their locations. They can watch Boruto Episode 206 on the official websites via AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

