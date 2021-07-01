Samantha Win to star in cyberpunk indie movie 'The Dresden Sun'

''Army of the Dead'' star Samantha Win is set to headline the cyberpunk indie film ''The Dresden Sun''.

To be written and directed by Michael Ryan, the movie will combine elements of the sci-fi, action and thriller genres, reported Deadline.

The story follows a heist that goes south, when a brilliant, principled mercenary with a traumatic past works with an insider to steal a valued asset from Peredor Corporation called ''the sphere''.

''The C & Earth corporation, vying for global dominance, seeks to find a solution to an otherworldly technology via a scientist’s project.

''Meanwhile, a financial analyst, who despises his job at the powerful investment firm Mutual One, finds himself caught between deadly corporate rivals, financial fraud, and technological espionage, and is ultimately forced to run from a psychopathic military contractor,'' the official plotline read.

In the movie, Win will essay the role of a character called Z.

Ryan will also produce the feature along with Tyler Lockamy under their Archetype Pictures banner.

Win most recently featured in Zack Snyder's zombie heist film ''Army of the Dead'', which released in May on Netflix. Her film credits also include movies like ''Wonder Woman'', Snyder's ''Justice League'' and ''Man of Steel''.

The actor has also appeared in hit television shows such as ''Arrow'', ''Lethal Weapon'' and ''Agent X''.

