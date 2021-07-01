Left Menu

See how Van Gogh saw himself in London exhibition

Several works in the exhibition were last together in Van Gogh's studio and have never been reunited, until now." "Van Gogh Self-Portraits" will run at The Courtauld, which is located in central London's Somerset House, from Feb. 3 to May 8, 2022.

Vincent van Gogh's self-portraits will go on show in London next year, in what organisers say is the first exhibition dedicated to the Dutch post-Impressionist artist's depictions of himself. From February, The Courtauld Gallery will stage the display - from "Self-Portrait with a Dark Felt Hat" painted in 1886 in Paris to "Self-Portrait with a Palette" which van Gogh painted in an asylum in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, southern France, in September 1889. He died the following year.

Part of The Courtauld collection, the well-known "Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear", which van Gogh painted in 1889 after cutting off most of his ear, will also be on show alongside loaned works. "This will be the first time that the full span of Van Gogh's self-portraiture has been explored in an exhibition," the gallery, which will re-open in November after a refurbishment, said in a statement on Thursday.

"An outstanding selection of more than 15 self-portraits will be brought together to trace the evolution of Van Gogh's self-representation ... Several works in the exhibition were last together in Van Gogh's studio and have never been reunited, until now." "Van Gogh Self-Portraits" will run at The Courtauld, which is located in central London's Somerset House, from Feb. 3 to May 8, 2022.

