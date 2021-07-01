Black Clover Chapter 298 spoilers: Will Noelle be able to save Lolopechka from Vanica?

Black Clover Chapter 298 is one of the highly anticipated installments in the manga to be out without any break. Fans are ardently waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store. The manga is on the way to complete 300 chapters.

The overall task of illustrator cum writer Yuki Tabata has highly been extolled in the last three years as millions of fans throughout the world have highly enjoyed the Japanese manga, Black Clover.

Black Clover Chapter 298 is set to release on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 11 am EST. The raw scan will be out on Wednesday, June 30. It will be translated into different languages on July 3.

Black Clover Chapter 298 is likely to show the battle between Noelle and Vanica aka Megicula. Vanica can annihilate Gaja, Noelle, and others. as she has huge power, Noelle looks slightly scared.

The previous chapter already hinted that Megicula wants Gaja, Noelle, and Lolopechka to fight among themselves to kill each other.

Black Clover Chapter 297 shows Noelle throwing a heavy blow with her sword to Megicula and she splits a pool of blood. The sword passes through her stomach. She appreciates Noelle's power and said she has done a fantastic job.

After several counter-attacks by Noelle, Vanica screams Noelle's name out loud. However, Noelle declared Vanica's defeat. Vanica replied now it's her time to compete and wants to see who is stronger.

Surely, Black Clover Chapter 298 will reveal what Megicula's next plan is. Saving Lolopechka is the only motive of Noelle. Noelle will see both Vanica and Lolopechka at the point of destruction. It will be extremely tough to save the princess.

All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

