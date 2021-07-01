Left Menu

Feud put aside as UK's William and Harry unveil statue to Princess Diana

British Princes William and Harry put their differences aside on Thursday when they unveiled a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:33 IST
British Princes William and Harry put their differences aside on Thursday when they unveiled a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday. The brothers, whose falling out has been the subject of intense media focus, displayed a united front as they revealed the statue they commissioned in honour of Diana in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace in central London, her former home.

Diana was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997. "Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," the brothers said in a statement.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy." William, 39, and Harry, 36, were joined by their mother's brother Charles Spencer and her sisters Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes for the small, private event at the Sunken Garden, one of Diana's favourite places. (Additional reporting by Sarah Mills; Editing by Mike Collett-White and William Schomberg)

