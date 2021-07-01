Getter Robo Arc to begin 10 years after Nagare, Ichimonji, & Tyr’s disappearance on Mars

Getter Robo Arc is a Japanese manga series created by Go Nagai and Ken Ishikawa and illustrated by Ishikawa himself. The anime television series is the fifth Getter Robo series chronologically. Getter Robo Arc Episode 1 is scheduled to release on July 4, 2021, and will be available on its official website.

Getter Robo Arc will show ten years after the disappearance of Ryoma Nagare, Go Ichimonji, and Messiah Tyr on Mars. The Saotome Institute is now under the command of Hayato Jin to train new pilots for protecting Earth against extraterrestrial threats both from within and beyond the planet.

In the wake of the invasions between the remnants of the Dinosaur Empire and the swarm of technorganic insect-like aliens from the Andromeda Flow Country, the Saotome Institute created a new Getter unit: The Getter Robo Arc.

The Getter Robo Arc is a final legacy of Professor Saotome and also humanity's last hope against looming threats to protect humanity from its own extinction. But the appearance of another Getter Robo piloted by the only son of Ryoma Nagare further complicates the situation.

Getter Robo Arc manga was created as the third installment of the Getter Robo series after Getter Robo Go, it was serialized in Futabasha's Super Robot Magazine from July 19, 2001, to September 19, 2003.

However, after the release of all the three manga volumes, it was wrapped up. Ken Ishikawa died on November 17, 2006, leaving the rest of the story unfinished. Futabasha later republished the manga in 2007 in an Aizoban edition and later in 2016 in a limited Kanzenban edition.

The Japanese multinational videogame publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on November 2, 2020, that an anime adaption TV series Getter Robo Arc will be produced by Bee Media and Studio A-Cat, which will begin airing from July 4 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS SkyPer! and BS11.

Jun Kawagoe is directing the series, with Tadashi Hayakawa as writer and music composed by both Yoshichika Kuriyama and Shiho Terada. JAM Project will perform the series' opening theme song "Bloodlines ~Unmei no Ketto~" (Bloodlines ~運命の血統~, Bloodlines ~Unmei no Kettō ~, "Bloodlines ~Fated Liniage~").

