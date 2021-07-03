Will Love Alarm Season 3 explore Park Gul-mi & Cheong Duk-gu’s relationship?

Since, Netflix dropped the South Korean series Love Alarm Season 2 on March 12, 2021, fans are champing for the third season. The second season exceeded the audience expectations and received positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

Netflix is silent about the possibility of Love Alarm Season 3. Meanwhile, debate is on if Love Alarm should return with Season 3. It is too early to predict as the second part of the K-drama launched few months back.

If we go back, the time gap between the last two seasons was two years. According to the present world's health condition, the pandemic is still affecting the global entertainment industry. Therefore, the creators may take additional time to work on Love Alarm Season 3 (obviously after renewal).

However, the enthusiasts are already speculating the upcoming plot for the series. Rumors are floating on the web world that Love Alarm's producers have finally decided to renew the series for Season 3. However, there is still no official announcement for the third season.

According to Nilsen Report, creators of the series have acknowledged fans' demands and have given thumbs up for the third season. But it should be noted that Love Alarm has completed the story and there's nothing left to explore in Season 3.

In the previous season, we saw an updated app named Love Alarm 2.0. The app allows the users to see who might fall in love with them, how their feelings can grow, and how the relationship may grow between them in future.

Love Alarm Season 2 ended up by showing Jojo and Hye Young in a stable relationship, leaving no loose ends hanging for the next season. Furthermore, Sun-oh was seen ending up with his new girlfriend Lee Yuk-jo (Kim Si-eun).

The previous season left an untold story between Park Gul-mi (played by Go Min-si) and Cheong Duk-gu (Lee Jae-eung). The series aficionados are expecting the possibility of Love Alarm Season 3 and to spin over it.

