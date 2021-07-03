Left Menu

Dead to Me Season 3's filming underway, Christina, Linda make iconic return

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 03-07-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 16:05 IST
Netflix has already confirmed the returning of stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as Jen Harding and Judy Hale in Dead to Me Season 3. Image Credit: Twitter (@deadtome)
The dark comedy-drama Dead to Me is returning with Season 3. The enthusiasts were happy to know that they'd get to see more of Jen and Judy's story. But their happiness was cut short by another announcement from the show's creator Liz Feldman declaring that the show's upcoming third season will be it's last.

The series creator Liz Feldman said, "From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it's been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human."

She continued, "I'll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast, and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one."

The latest Dead to Me Season 3 update is, after several interruptions for the COVID-19 pandemic, filming for the upcoming season has now officially started, and has been ongoing since May 10, 2021, and is expected to conclude on August 2, this year (reported Production Weekly).

Netflix has already confirmed the returning of stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as Jen Harding and Judy Hale in Dead to Me Season 3. Christina Applegate shared a picture of Dead To Me chair in the filming set, via Instagram confirming the filming is underway.

Netflix's dark-comedy show has become one of the most popular comedy series. Season 1 had acquired over 30 million audiences throughout the world. The series led to the chemistry between Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. They were very electric together on the screen, which creates some funny moments.

As Dead to Me Season 3 will be the last season of the show, fans are expecting it to clear all the loose threads left in Season 2. Some of the viewers are assuming that Season 3 could show a romantic relationship between Jen and Steve's twin brother.

Dead to Me Season 2 portrayed Jen's new love interest with Steve's (James Marsden) semi-identical twin brother. However, currently, the makers are silent about the storyline.

As of now, there is no confirmation on Dead to Me Season 3's release date. Stay connected with us for more information on the Netflix shows.

